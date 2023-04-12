Environmental assessment report shows Goleta's Dos Pueblos High School safe

No health concerns were found during the environmental assessment investigation conducted at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta, Santa Barbara Unified School District announced.

The assessment came after staff members expressed concerns about the number of employees who've been diagnosed with cancer over the past several years.

SEE ALSO: Environmental assessment to be conducted at Goleta's Dos Pueblos High School

Geosyntec, a firm specializing in environmental risk assessments, conducted the investigation during the winter break in December.

Officials said they collected indoor air samples from classrooms and offices and outdoor air samples from various parts of the campus. They also gathered soil samples and tested for electromagnetic fields and radon throughout the campus.

The firm then took all the samples collected to laboratories for testing and delivered the results to District Officials.

School officials said the final results of the investigation confirmed the preliminary analysis Santa Barbara County Public Health conducted in February that showed the campus was safe.

The California Cancer Registry said it could not find a common link or cluster of cases among the cancer staff report, according to the press release.

“We thank Geosyntec, Santa Barbara County Public Health, and the California Cancer Registry for their assistance in this health assessment. Thankfully, the health assessment found nothing alarming on the Dos Pueblos campus. We care about our employees and will always keep their safety and the safety of our students as a top priority,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

Dos Pueblos staff members had a meeting with Geosyntec staff Tuesday to review the report.