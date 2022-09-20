Watch Now
EPSS outages impact PG&E customers in Lake Nacimiento area

Thousands of customers were impacted
PG&E outage map
Orange areas indicate PG&E customers impacted by an EPSS outage Tuesday morning in the Lake Nacimiento area.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 20, 2022
Thousands of PG&E customers were without power Tuesday in the Lake Nacimiento area.

PG&E says the first outage began around 7:30 a.m. and was an EPSS outage, which is caused when EPSS technology on powerline in high fire threat areas are triggered.

As of 10:13 a.m., PG&E’s outage map showed 3,377 customers impacted.

PG&E officials say the outage occurred while crews were preparing to initiate a planned outage in the area.

Power was restored to those customers before another EPSS outage occurred around 10:30 a.m.

As of 12:12 p.m., 2,106 customers were still in the dark.

Power was expected to be restored to those impacted by 3 p.m.

Orange areas indicate PG&E customers impacted by a second ESPP outage Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon in the Lake Nacimiento area.

