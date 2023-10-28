Equilibrium Fitness, women-only gym, to shut down after almost 20 years

The popular women-only gym Equilibrium Fitness for Women will be closing down permanently, bringing to an end a 17-year run that had created a dedicated clientele.

The owners said they had not been offered an option to renew the lease and that operating the gym had become too costly.

The gym will officially close its doors on October 31.

"We're just so thankful for this season of life we've had so many amazing friendships forged here," owner and operator of Equilibrium Fitness David Pomfret told KSBY. "We've been a part of so many amazing milestones from people's birthdays and weddings to graduations and prom proposals and other fun parts of being in the community."

The gym at 3930 Broad St. in San Luis Obispo has a 4.5-star rating on Google. It was founded in 2004 but rebranded in 2006 when Pomfret bought it.

Pomfret's wife will be launching another fitness business called Kismet Fitness. Pomfret said he and another long-time employee of Equilibrium Fitness will take the personal training aspect of the closing gym to The Fitness Edge on Buckley Road.

"It's sad it's all gonna end but we're so happy to have been here," Pomfret said.