Eric Jensen named Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year 2022

Eric Jensen, a farmer-winemaker at Booker Vineyard was nominated and named the 2022 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership.

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance membership represents over 450 companies including wineries, vineyards, and associated businesses.

Jensen will be recognized by industry colleagues at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance’s Annual Gala on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at Rava Wines. Elected officials and representatives from national, state, and local offices will be there to commemorate the honor.

Jensen first planted his vineyard in 2021 and in 2005, Jensen, and his wife Lisa launched Booker Vineyard’s first vintage according to a press release from the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

“What an unbelievable honor to even be nominated for an award that is selected by industry friends whom I’ve respected and worked alongside for more than two decades,” said Jensen in a press release. "Lisa and I chose to get married here in 1997 and to move to Paso Robles permanently in 2001. It’s where our hearts were."