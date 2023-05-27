Erik Estrada to appear at weekend car show in Santa Maria

Erik Estrada, the star of the 1970s hit TV show “CHiPs,” will appear at the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals car show this weekend in Santa Maria.

The car show takes place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Estrada told KSBY News he is looking forward to taking a lot of selfies.

“It’s just great being here and I want to meet the people, I want them to come out. Come on out and see me,” Estrada said as he admired some of the cars at a pre-show gathering Thursday at the Santa Maria Inn.

Estrada will be at the car show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors.

The Santa Maria Fairpark is located at 937 South Thornburg St.

