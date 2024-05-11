Righetti High School hosts second annual 'Poetry Slam'

On Friday, students at Ernest Righetti High School had the opportunity to have their voices heard through self-composed poems.

Eleven students took part in the event, choosing topics they felt passionate about. This meant the audience could hear poetry on topics ranging from sports to country music to relationships. After every read, the library was filled with the sound of snapping fingers.

"This is actually my third year doing the poetry slam. These past couple of years, and especially this year, I've just tried to create poems [that] not only speak to myself but would speak to other students as well and things that other students can really relate to because some students might feel some things but don't know really how to put it into words, so that's what I'm trying to succeed by presenting my poems."

Natalie Lancor, senior at Righetti High School

The school awarded three students with first, second and third place. Still, it was evident that the entirety of the poetry slam was a smashing success.