Escaped Santa Barbara Co. Jail inmate arrested in San Luis Obispo

An inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Jail has been captured.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Camarillo Sanchez was arrested by sheriff’s detectives Monday around 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo.

The search for the 23-year-old began Sunday night after authorities say he escaped from the main jail in Santa Barbara around 7:10 p.m.

Court records show he was arrested in January 2021 on multiple charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

The sheriff’s office say more information on his re-arrest will be released Tuesday morning.