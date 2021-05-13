Esteemed Napa restaurateurs open location in Paso Robles

A new restaurant is open in Paso Robles' Paso Market walk.

FINCA is a Napa based Mexican restaurant and is located in a historic farmhouse.

The restaurateurs, who run La Taquiza in Napa, have many esteemed distinctions including being on the Michelin Guide since 2009.

The co-owner Patrick Aguirre worked as the head baker of the Napa staple Buchon Bakery alongside the famed owner Thomas Keller.

The restaurant will be open from Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.

Indoor and Outdoor dining can be enjoyed either on their fire lit patio or newly remodeled farmhouse dining room.

