Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Exhibit host Audi car owners

On Saturday, July 10, 2021 the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Exhibit hosted an Audi car owners meeting.

The event included tours of the museum, an auto display and catered meals.

Audi owners from around the state gathered at the museum to exchange information about their cars such as performance enhancements, technical problems, technical problem solutions and other tips to improve the driving experience.

Museum Coordinator of the Estrella Warbirds Museum, Ken Neuman, said even though they often host car enthusiasts at the museum, but this is the largest group they've ever had.

“When they first called, they said they might have 50 cars, but then later said more than seventy five, but less than 100,” Newman said. There were 221 Audis total at the event.

Audi Gruppe Silicon Valley is an Audi owner association. The association selects a location in central California, hosts an event and raises funds to sponsor a charitable organization with donations from participants.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Exhibit are open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 pm.

You can find information about upcoming events at www.ewarbirds.org.