Estrella Warbirds Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is celebrated its 30th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Tickets at the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display were half-price on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022.

Those twelve and under got in for free, and, as always, there was no charge for active-duty military.

In addition to half-price tickets, there were vendors, including Dave's Dogs, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice, and face painting for kids.

The museum also hosted a drawing for a grill and other barbecue supplies.

“To have this museum as a resource for a town of about 30,000 size in Paso, it's very impressive,” said Ren Stelloh, who is a volunteer at the museum.

The museum says it looks forward to sharing its plans for the near future and continuing to celebrate the progress it has made so far.