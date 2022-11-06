Watch Now
Estrella Warbirds Museum celebrated its 30th anniversary

Jacob Dizon/KSBY
The 2022 Central Coast AirFest goes on this Saturday and Sunday at the Santa Maria Airport
Posted at 6:41 PM, Nov 05, 2022
The Estrella Warbirds Museum is celebrated its 30th anniversary by giving back to the community.

Tickets at the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display were half-price on Saturday Nov. 5, 2022.

Those twelve and under got in for free, and, as always, there was no charge for active-duty military.

In addition to half-price tickets, there were vendors, including Dave's Dogs, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice, and face painting for kids.

The museum also hosted a drawing for a grill and other barbecue supplies.

“To have this museum as a resource for a town of about 30,000 size in Paso, it's very impressive,” said Ren Stelloh, who is a volunteer at the museum.

The museum says it looks forward to sharing its plans for the near future and continuing to celebrate the progress it has made so far.

