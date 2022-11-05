Estrella Warbirds Museum offers half-price tickets for 30th anniversary

The Estrella Warbirds Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with half-price tickets at the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Woodland Auto Display on Saturday, Nov. 5, to say "thank you" to the community.

Those twelve and under are free, and, as always, there is no charge for active duty military.

In addition to half-price tickets, there will be vendors, including Dave's Dogs, Heavenly Hot Dogs, and Paradise Shaved Ice, and face painting for kids.

The museum will also be hosting a drawing for a brand new Traeger grill from Idler’s, complete with a $100 gift certificate from J&R Natural Meat and Sausage and grilling supplies, a rib rack, cleaning tools and a bag of pellets from Farm Supply.

Raffle tickets are five for $20 or $5 each.

The museum says it looks forward to sharing its plans for the near future and celebrating the progress it has made so far.