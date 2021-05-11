Estrella Warbirds Museum shares WWII-era vehicles with Army base for open house

The Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles is partnering with Fort Hunter Liggett for a unique installation.

On Monday, the museum transported a couple of World War II-era Army vehicles to the base to be put on display.

It's all in preparation for Fort Hunter Liggett's open house taking place this Saturday, May 15.

"It's open to the public. It's free of charge We will like to have our community members come out there and see what we do for Fort Hunter Liggett. Everybody is welcomed and I'm sure you'd have a good time," said Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Fluckiger.

The open house takes place on Armed Forces Day.

It will include a swearing-in ceremony of future Marines and soldiers.