European-style market restaurant to open in San Luis Obispo

A new restaurant is bringing a European-style market to San Luis Obispo.

Park 1039 opened on Wednesday at 1039 Chorro Street in downtown.

The restaurant will operate like a market and delicatessen with locally-sourced food from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Longtime San Luis Obispo resident and owner Steve Goodale says he wants to bring everything he loves about food to a place he loves.

"For the most part you can come in and recreate a trip to Spain, Italy, France, many places abroad basically with the products you can have, we can get you a picnic basket and you can literally go through the place and create a beautiful picnic and we can even guide you on where to go have it," said Goodale.

Park 1039 will also offer local and artisan wines and cheeses.

Goodale says the market has been in the works for years and is proud to be in the downtown San Luis Obispo community.