Evacuation centers set up after significant flooding in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County is working to set up emergency evacuation centers as rain has flooded multiple roads and streets throughout the county.

Several offramps to Highway 101 were closed Monday morning, causing a major issue for morning commuters.

The Office of Emergency Management said there were reports of people and cars stuck on Higuera Street between Marsh Street and Elk Lane due to flooding.

Two temporary evacuation points are set at Foothill Shopping Center and the other at Vons at the Marigold Shopping Center – depending on what part of town they’re in.

An exact location for the emergency evacuation centers has not been announced but this story will be updated with that information as soon as it becomes available.

