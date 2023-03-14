Evacuation order issued for burn scar areas in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials are issuing evacuation orders for several burn scar areas.

An evacuation order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday for the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire burn scar areas.

Prior to the order, an evacuation warning is in effect as of 6 p.m. Monday. Residents are being asked to leave immediately.

The Sisquoc, Garey, Tepusquet and Foxen Canyon areas in north Santa Barbara County are areas of concern. County officials say these areas may become isolated due to flooding and residents there should be prepared to shelter-in-place.

