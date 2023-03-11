Evacuation orders, warnings for Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents lifted

Evacuation orders and warnings that were issued to Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents due to this week's storm system have been lifted.

In Oceano, that includes the areas north and south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and near the Oceano Lagoon.

In Arroyo Grande, the affected area is along Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Rd. to James Way.

County officials warn that due to ground saturation, there is still the possibility for flooding with future storms, and the next significant rain storm is expected on Tuesday, March 14.

Arroyo Grande residents who experienced property damage as a result of the storms can call the city's Community Development Department for assistance at (805) 473-5420.

Additional storm recovery information is available at RecoverSLO.org, including how to re-enter your home if you experienced damage, cleanup, and recovery resources.

All other evacuation warnings issued to county residents on Friday have been lifted, except for low-lying homes along the Salinas River in Paso Robles on the following streets: North River Rd., Paso Robles St., Spring St., and Navajo Ave. Click here for maps of the affected areas.