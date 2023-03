An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the area around Tally Ho Creek in Arroyo Grande due to potential flooding.

The affected area is along both sides of Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Rd. to James Way.

An American Red Cross Shelter is open for county residents at Cal Poly's Crandall Hall at 1 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Arroyo Grande City officials also reported flooding in the area of Valley Road and Castillo Del Mar.