Evacuation warning for Oceano residents as another storm system arrives

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon as another storm system takes aim at the Central Coast.

The warning goes into effect at 8 p.m. on March 20.

The affected area includes:



All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek for 1 mile and west of Highway 1

All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek and south of Beach St., north of the Arroyo Grande Creek west of 19th St. and south of Ocean St., and south of Pier Ave and west of Highway 1

South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

North and east of Strand Way and River Ave.

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

County emergency officials say Lopez Reservoir is expected to spill, significantly increasing the amount of water in the creek. They say that water combined with rainfall could create a potentially dangerous situation and lead to potential flooding.

People living in low-lying areas along the entirety of Arroyo Grande Creek are urged to remain alert and prepare for possible flooding.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials say they will make notifications via Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911, and social media.

You can follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.