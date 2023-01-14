Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded

An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.

The warning area now includes:



North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

South of Wilshire Ave., Highway 1, and Pier Ave.

East of Strand Way

North of Highway 1, West of 21st St., South of Ocean St.

San Luis Obispo County officials say people in this area should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation as additional storms hit the area.

If evacuations become necessary, the county will use wireless emergency alerts, the reverse telephone notification system, and social media to alert residents.

The area south of the levee is still under an evacuation order.

County officials say this area will most likely flood first if there is another levee breach.

"Anyone staying or returning to this area is doing so at their own risk," the county said in a press release issued Friday.

For more storm preparation information and locations to obtain sand and sandbags, visit ReadySLO.org.