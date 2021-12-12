Evacuation warning issued for Alisal Fire burn area

Santa Barbara County has issued an evacuation warning for the areas near the Alisal Fire burn ahead of a predicted storm.

The warning is effective at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12 and applies to the following areas: west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

Residents in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

People with disabilities and people will large animals are advised to leave now.

Residents are advised to remain alert and if they feel threatened at any time, they should leave immediately and not wait for an alert to evacuate.

People who chose not to evacuate should be prepared to sustain themselves for multiple days, as they may not be able to leave the area and emergency responders may not be able to access their property.

More information on the evacuation warning can be found at the Ready Santa Barbara County website.