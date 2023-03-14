Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents due to upcoming storm

San Luis Obispo County has again issued an Evacuation Warning for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.

The affected areas include:



All areas south of Arroyo Grande Creek for 1 mile and west of Highway 1

All areas north of Arroyo Grande Creek and south of Beach St., north of Arroyo Grande Creek west of 19th St. and south of Ocean St., and south of Pier Ave. and west of Highway 1

South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

North and east of Strand Way & River Ave.

East to the railroad tracks and along the tracks to Pier Ave.

County emergency officials say people in these areas should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials say they will issue notifications via Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911, and social media.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.