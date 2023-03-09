Evacuation warning issued for Oceano residents near creek and lagoon

San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for Oceano residents around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.

The affected area includes:



All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek for 1 mile and west of Highway 1

All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek and south of Beach St., west of 19th St., south of Ocean St., and south of Pier Ave. west of Highway 1

South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

North and east of Strand Way and River Ave.

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

County emergency officials say people in these areas should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation orders.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials will use notification methods such as Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911, and social media.

In January, a levee breach flooded farms and homes on the south side of the Arroyo Grande Creek.

Since then, county officials say public works crews have repaired the breach and reinforced the levee for 1,000 feet along the mobile home parks. They've also reportedly made temporary repairs to another 1,000 feet of levee.

Still, the county says that with the heavy rain expected in the next few days, a spillover or levee failure could happen at any time.

“We already have significant ground saturation so, there is a very strong possibility that we will hit flood stage not just in the Arroyo Grande Creek, but many other creeks throughout our community,” said Rachel Dion, Emergency Services Coordinator for San Luis Obispo County.

For more storm preparation information, visit ReadySLO.org.

Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.