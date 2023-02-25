Evacuation Warning issued for parts of Oceano due to flood concerns

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

This includes all areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek channel for one mile and west of Highway 1.

San Luis Obispo County emergency officials say people in this area should be prepared for possible flooding and evacuation.

County officials say that if evacuations become necessary, notifications will be made via Wireless Emergency Alerts, the reverse telephone notification system, and social media.

For more information, contact the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678 or visit ReadySLO.org.

Click here for information on where to obtain sand and sandbags.

