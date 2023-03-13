Watch Now
Evacuation warning issued for residents along Tally Ho Creek in Arroyo Grande

The backyard of a home along Tally Ho Creek was flooded on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Posted at 3:13 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 18:13:24-04

An evacuation warning has been issued for residents along Tally Ho Creek in Arroyo Grande ahead of the next storm.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, for residents between Corbett Canyon Rd. and James Way.

After previously flooding on January 9, several homes in this area experienced flooding for a second time during last Friday's storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County as another strong storm system is expected to hit the Central Coast overnight.

City officials say anyone needing shelter from the storm can go to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition's Warming Shelter, which will be open Tuesday evening at the South County Regional Center.

