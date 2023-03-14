Evacuation warning issued in Cayucos due to potential flooding

San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for Cayucos residents in the vicinity of Whale Rock Reservoir.

The affected area includes 24th St. between Cass Ave. and Morro Strand State Beach.

County emergency officials say that water being released from Whale Rock Reservoir combined with continuing rain could lead to flooding in this area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

If evacuations become necessary, emergency officials say they will issue notifications via Wireless Emergency Alerts, reverse 911, and social media.

An American Red Cross Shelter will be open starting at 8 p.m. Monday at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.