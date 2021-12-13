Evacuation warning upgraded to order for parts of Alisal Fire burn scar area

An evacuation order has been issued for areas around the Alisal Fire burn scar.

Residents should leave immediately, officials announced at noon on Monday.

The areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo and down to the ocean are included in the evacuation order.

The order comes as a storm heads for the area. Expected heavy rains bring the threat of mudslides to the area razed by the nearly 17-thousand acre wildfire that began Oct. 11, 2021.

Officials warned residents that strong winds are expected in the area, which can send debris flying near roadways and may bring power outages.

Sheriff's deputies and Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue officials headed to the area to notify residents of the evacuation order.

The most up-to-date emergency and evacuation information is available online at readysbc.org/dec-13-storm/.

Residents can find information about animal evacuations by calling Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332.