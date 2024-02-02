Evacuation warnings issued for portions of southern Santa Barbara County

Evacuation warnings have been issued for multiple areas along Santa Barbara’s South Coast ahead of a strong storm system expected to make its way to the area this weekend.

According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services, warnings are in place for all properties that are along waterways associated with burn areas from the Thomas, Cave and Alisal fires.

In the City of Santa Barbara, warnings were also issued for properties in the area of Sycamore creek from Stanwood Drive down to areas of Ninos Drive.

Emergency officials say everyone in these areas should be prepared to leave and have a full gas tank and important documents and other essential items ready to go.

People with disabilities or other needs and also people with large animals are being told to leave now.

