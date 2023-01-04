Evacuations expected in Santa Barbara County due to storm

Evacuations in parts of Santa Barbara County are expected due to the atmospheric river storm hitting the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County expects to announce the specific evacuation areas during a 2:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday. You can watch it by clicking here.

Strong winds and waves are expected with six to 10 inches or rainfall possible in the Santa Ynez mountains.

“It is imperative to understand the seriousness of the situation and prepare to take actions to protect oneself, family, pets and any tenants, visitors and workers,” the county said in a press release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

