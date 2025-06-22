Evacuations issued at campground in north SLO Co. after vegetation fire sparks

Evacuations were issued for the Sandy Point Campground in north San Luis Obispo County on Saturday after a vegetation fire sparked at Lake Nacimiento, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The agency first reported the fire on X at 6:27 p.m., saying that it had burned about 2 acres near the campground.

Authorities reported that a full wildland response, including ground and air resources, was sent to the scene.

At 6:27 p.m., officials said evacuations were in progress at the campground and in the surrounding areas. The agency also cautioned locals to avoid the area and keep access clear for first responders.

The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department posted that forward progress had been stopped at 7:05 p.m.

By 8:23 p.m., authorities said the fire was 60% contained, with firefighters working to extinguish hotspots.

According to the fire agency, the blaze was 100% contained by 9:31 p.m.

Officials reported no injuries or structural damage.