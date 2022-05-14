Event celebrates return of Santa Maria Airfest this fall

Central Coast Airfest is returning to the skies over Santa Maria later this year.

A kickoff event was held Friday for the airfest, which is set for October 15 and 16 at the Santa Maria Airport.

Military aircraft and other historical planes flew in for Friday’s event at the Central Coast Jet Center.

"The excitement around this event is just off the wall right now. We have a lot of people wanting to come in for static displays, lots of military, lots of civilian warbirds, it's gonna be a great year," said Central Coast Airfest Director Chris Kunkle. "The locals are ready to kick this one off with another bang."

Central Coast Airfest was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns and also did not take place last year.

The Canadian Snowbirds are expected to make a return this year along with the F-35 Demonstration Team from the Unites States Air Force.