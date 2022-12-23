Event planner shares tips to limit spread of germs during holiday gatherings

Germs will be passed among family and friends this weekend when holiday gatherings occur, but there are some ways to limit possible exposure in the kitchen.

Event planner Natalie Arndt says being creative to spread things out in your cooking or gathering space can help prevent the spreading of germs.

“I like setting stuff up in different areas so people are a little more dispersed instead of congregating,” Arndt said. “Everyone congregates over the island, so maybe setting up little stations elsewhere. Also, something that I love doing is individualize serving size items. These are super popular and fun, individualized charcuterie cups. The kids love them, everybody loves them, so less high-touch areas for that.”

Also, Arndt says don’t be afraid to ask those attending your parties to test for COVID-19 before arriving for the holidays. Wearing face coverings can help prevent further spread of other illnesses to others as well.