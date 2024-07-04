Events going on for the Fourth of July and this weekend across Central Coast

Here's a look at some of the events taking place across our Central Coast communities this weekend, from Thursday, July 4th through Sunday, July 7th.

Multi-Day Events

Art in the Park

July 5th, 6th and 7th, Morro Bay Park

The second of three Art in the Park festivals is this weekend in Morro Bay. Over 125 independent artists and craft workers will be at the Morro Bay Park for three days of fun! Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Full details can be found here!

Circus Vargas

June 21st through July 8th, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up in the Madonna Meadows and it is time to head to the Circus! From June 2st through July 8th head to this family-friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more.

Full details can be found here!

Thursday July 4th

Full details of Independence day events can be found at the bottom of this article!

Friday, July 5th

Concerts in the Plaza

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday evening from June 21st through September 6th Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Concerts in the Plaza is back! Every Friday evening until September 6th the San Luis Obispo Mission Plaza will fill with live music from local musicians. This week's opening act Kenny Taylor will take the stage at 5 p.m. and the main act Resination will rock the plaza from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Lompoc Old Town Market

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every Friday from July 5th through August 9th,100 Block of South H St.

The Lompoc Old Town Market is back! Every Friday from July 5th through August 9th the 100 block of south H Street will fill with artisans, vendors, food trucks, entertainers and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This week's theme is "Family Fun Night!"

Full details can be found here!

Beach Cleanup Day

10 a.m. to Noon, Morro Rock Beach

After all the fun of the 4th of July the beaches are sure to need a little TLC. On Friday join the Morro Bay National Estuary program for a beach cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon. Teams will help to pick up liter and left belongings from the independence day celebration.

Full details can be found here!

Saturday, July 6th

Avila Beach Party

Noon to 7 p.m. Avila Beach Golf Resort

Enjoy sunshine, live music, food, games and much more Saturday at the Avila Beach Party! From noon to 7 p.m. the Avila Beach Golf Resort will host live performances on their iconic stage including headliner The Damon Castillo Band. Tickets are free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating for their lawn seating area.

Full details can be found here!

Goldens in the Park

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Heritage Square Park, Arroyo Grande



Bring out those 4 legged family members to Heritage Square Park Saturday for Goldens in the Park! From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. enjoy a dog parade, vendors, dog pools, and agility course and more. All dog breeds are welcome to join in.

Full details can be found here!

Endless Summer Block Party

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Peachy Canyon Winery, Templeton

Dress in your Island Best and head to Peachy Canyon Winery Saturday for the Endless Summer Block Party! Over 20 wineries from 46 West are joining together for this hawaiian themed block party. Enjoy live music, wine tastings, food and more. Tickets begin at $56 and are open to those 21 and over.

Full details can be found here!

Red, White, and Blues Festival

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Buttonwood Farm and Vineyard, Solvang

Continue the 4th of July Celebrations at the Red, White and Blues summer concert at Buttonwood Farm and Vineyard in Solvang! Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy an afternoon of tasty barbecue, wines and live music. Tickets start at $76 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the White Buffalo Land Trust.

Full details can be found here!

Independence Day Weekend Music and Wine Festival

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Brander Vineyard, Santa Ynez

Keep the 4th of July spirit going for the weekend at The Brander Vineyard in Santa Ynez. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. live music, wine tastings and more will be ready to enjoy plus kids and pets are welcome!

Full details can be found here!

Mosaic Makers Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mosaic Locale, Santa Barbara

Enjoy the sunshine, vendors, music and more at the Mosaic Makers Market Saturday at Mosaic Locale on State Street in Santa Barbara. More than 25 vendors will show their wears from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. While there grab a bite to eat and enjoy music from a DJ.

Full details can be found here!

Tour Day at Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary, Arroyo Grande

Get up close and personal with the wonderful farm animals at the Greener Pastures Farm Sanctuary this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. during their tour day! All proceeds go to help pay for food and vet care for the animals.

Full details can be found here!

Makers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. La Maeve, Shell Beach

Vendors, artisans and local chefs will fill the parking lot of La Maeve in Shell Beach Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Makers Market!

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, July 7th

Family Concert in the Park

Noon to 4 p.m. Baywood Park

Sunday head to Baywood Park for a fun family concert. From Noon to 4 p.m. Nardonne's Pizzeria will host their first ever concert in Baywood Park. This community centered event is free and sure to be a good time!

Full details can be found here!

Independence day events

Paso Robles

Paso Robles Celebration

The City of Paso Robles is hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2–10 p.m. in partnership with Travel Paso. The event will have a newly expanded Family Fun Zone including activities like bounce houses, obstacle courses, games and more. Live music will begin at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m. Attendance is free for everyone. More information can be found at prcity.com/July4.

Tetto Rooftop Bar

The Tetto Rooftop Bar in Downtown Paso Robles will be open from 4-11 p.m. and hosting barbecue-themed meals and craft cocktails from 5–8 p.m. Live music will play from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $95 per person and include the barbecue dinner and two specialty cocktails. The Tetto Rooftop Bar has a view of the fireworks show at Barney Schwartz Park.

Cass Winery: Red White and Booze

For this 21-and-older event, Cass Winery will be hosting an event on Monday, July 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The event includes live music, a taco bar, games and a photo booth. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online.

Templeton

The Templeton Fourth of July Celebration begins at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Templeton Fire Department. Then, the parade hosted by the Rotary Club of Templeton and Chamber of Commerce kicks off at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Templeton Park will have a bounce house, food and drinks, and family-friendly activities.

Atascadero

The Annual Atascadero Fourth of July Music Festival is happening at Atascadero Lake Park from 4-8 p.m. The festival is a fundraiser for the Atascadero Colony Days. Attendance is free.

Cambria

Cambria will have a Fourth of July Picnic in the Park at Shamel Community Park starting at 11 a.m. There will be food and drinks, a bounce house, face painting, waiter and waitress relay races, and an all-new fireman and EMT watermelon eating contest. Live music begins at 3 p.m. and a fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.

Cayucos

The annual Cayucos Fourth of July Celebration begins with an early morning sand castle contest from 4:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m., followed by the Lion's Club BBQ, and the Front Street Faire will be open until 6 p.m. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Morro Bay

During the Fourth of July weekend, local vendors will be selling their work at Morro Bay Art in the Park from July 1-3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On July 4, the city is hosting a Family Fun Day at Tidelands Park from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event starts with a bike parade and also includes live music, a magic show, a kids' carnival, bounce house, and a beer garden for the adults.

San Luis Obispo

Reminder note that due to the 4th of July there will be no Downtown Farmers Market

Avila Beach

Avila Beach will be celebrating Independence Day with their four-legged companions at the Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Doggie Parade from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The breakfast is $10 for adults and $5 for children under the age of six at the Avila Beach Community Center. The Doggie Parade starts on the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m.

Pismo Beach

Fireworks at the pier start at 9 p.m. The City of Pismo Beach is hosting tables with a three-course buffet dinner catered by Ribline along with a DJ on the pier for a front-row view of the Pismo Beach fireworks display.

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa in Pismo Beach is also hosting a Fourth of July Celebration on their lawn with live music from 12–3 p.m. with food and drinks, open to the public.

Arroyo Grande

The Arroyo Grande Summer Concert Series begins on July Fourth. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for all community members at the Historic Heritage Square Park. There will be hot dogs, beer and wine for purchase, and a raffle.

KSBY News

Nipomo

A parade will wind its way through the community of Nipomo. It starts at Nipomo High School at 11 a.m. Click here to see the full parade route.

Santa Maria

A Star Spangled Jamboree will be held from 12-4 p.m. at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center located at 600 S. McClelland St. Local band Rock Odyssey will perform live and there will be food trucks, local vendors, games, and other activities.

Solvang

From 12–10 p.m. on July 4, there will be a fireworks show at Old Mission Santa Inès in Solvang. The celebration will include live music, a DJ, bounce house, and face painters. The firework show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for adults and children under 12 years old are granted free entry. Active military and family members are presented free entry with an ID. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4thofJuly23.

Lompoc

Family Fun Day at Ryon Park in Lompoc takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bike ride starts at the Veterans Memorial Building and ends at the park. Live music, games, inflatables, food trucks, and face painting will be available starting at 12 p.m. Admission is free for everyone.

Santa Barbara

The Stearns Wharf Merchants Association is presenting a Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the waterfront. Garden State Fireworks will present a 20-minute fireworks show around 9 p.m., sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department.

On July 5, attendees can end the celebration with a beach clean-up at Leadbetter Beach and East Beach from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Los Olivos

Refugio Ranch will be hosting a Fourth of July BBQ with a tasting room and pig roast by Valley Piggery. To reserve a spot on the list, email cyndy@refugioranch.com.

Goleta

Goleta's 49th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July will be presented by the Goleta Historical Society starting at 11 a.m. It will include tractor rides, face painting, and vendors. Ticket proceeds benefit the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

