"Every 15 Minutes" brings awareness to drinking and driving at Lompoc High School

Central Coast law enforcement began their “Every 15-Minutes” program on Wednesday, teaching Lompoc High school students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The two-day program allows high school juniors and seniors to witness a reenactment of first responders arriving at the scene of a fatal crash. In the scenario Wednesday, one student driver was arrested for a DUI, while two other students lost their lives.

According to the CHP website , the program aims to show students they are not invincible and experience firsthand how their actions affect the lives of others.

"I think a lot of people need to learn this is important to know not to drink and drive, text and drive and all those other things,” said Lompoc High school senior Bridger Coleman.

Central Coast CHP, police and fire officials lead the demonstration.

They hope this program provides students the ability to make better decisions when it comes time to get behind the wheel.