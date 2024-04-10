Expect a sonic boom from the next SpaceX launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday morning.

The 10-minute launch window opens at 7:25 a.m.

The rocket will deliver the U.S. Space Force's Weather System Follow-on -- Microwave (WSF-M) satellite to low Earth orbit. Space Force officials say the satellite will provide essential weather data, such as ocean surface wind speed and direction, ice thickness, snow depth, and soil moisture. The data will reportedly be used in military mission planning and operations.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff on X.

About eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX plans to land the rocket's first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base. This is expected to result in a sonic boom that may be heard across Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties.

If Thursday's launch is scrubbed, SpaceX says it has a backup opportunity available at the same time on Friday.