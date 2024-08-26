Expect delays on Highway 229 starting Monday

If you're traveling down Highway 229 for the next two weeks, Caltrans says you should expect some delays.

The Department of Transportation says that there will be one-way traffic control on the highway between Rocky Canyon Road and State Route 58.

The change will allow for a $115,000 project to remove and replace culverts along the highway.

Caltrans says the 10 minute delays will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday until Sept. 6.

Drivers are urged to drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.