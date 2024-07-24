Expect overnight lane closures on Highway 1 and US 101 in Pismo Beach

Drivers should be aware of some upcoming road closures in Pismo Beach beginning Monday, July 29.

On US 101, there will be a northbound lane closure from Bello Street to Mattie Road. A southbound lane closure will also be in affect from the Mattie Road on-ramp to the Price Street off-ramp.

At least one lane will be open in each direction, allowing for two-way traffic on US 101.

On Highway 1, one-way reversing traffic control will be in place from Harbor View Avenue to Ocean Way.

These lanes will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. because of a $214,000 culvert installation project.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.