Expect packed restaurants all throughout Easter weekend

Local restaurants are getting ready for big crowds this Easter weekend.

“Friday, Saturday, Sunday is going to be a fun, fun weekend,” said Robin Puricelli, Food and Beverage Director at Lido Restaurant and Lounge in Shell Beach.

Puricelli has been working at Lido for eight years and says that this year they are anticipating around 60 to 80 kids.

Even though packed restaurants are to be expected, they are fully prepared for this weekend's crowds.

Puricelli adds that they'll have a special guest — the Easter Bunny — stop by for a visit.

“We are looking very busy… could not be more excited about it,” said Ron Haverkamp, Food and Beverage Director at Granada Hotel and Bistro in San Luis Obispo.

He says they are almost totally booked and he's looking forward to a big turnout.

The weather will likely have a positive effect on the crowds as well, especially after months of storms kept people at home this winter.

People planning to eat out on Easter Sunday are encouraged to make reservations in advance as many local restaurants are already booked.