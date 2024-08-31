Expect to see more CHP officers on the road over Labor Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol's Labor Day weekend maximum enforcement period begins on Friday.

All available CHP officers will be on patrol to encourage safe driving.

Some people, like Pismo Beach resident Kris Vardas, are avoiding the traffic altogether.

“I don't want to deal with traffic this weekend,” he said. “I’m probably going to have a BBQ on Monday on Labor Day and have some friends over and not have to deal with the driving and the congested highways."

Brent Stewart, who was visiting Avila Beach on Friday, has been on a road trip for four months and will be back on the road this weekend during peak travel time.

“I've never been out here in California on a big holiday weekend but I'm going to expect it's going to be busy,” Stewart said.

During last year’s Labor Day weekend, CHP officers made 1,064 arrests statewide for driving under the influence and 38 people were killed in crashes across California.

In almost half of those crashes, people were not wearing seatbelts.

“We’re hoping to stop that number today and through the weekend to make sure no one dies on our highways this weekend,” said Jordan Richards, CHP Coastal Division Public Information Officer.

Some reminders from the CHP — designate a sober driver if you’re drinking and if you see someone who seems impaired, call 911 and be ready to give the dispatcher details about the vehicle and license plate.

The enforcement period starts at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, August 30, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, September 2.

