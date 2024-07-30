Expect traffic delays and traffic control on CA-135 this summer

Travelers on CA-135 in Los Alamos should now expect 15-minute delays and one-way reversing traffic control during most of the day.

The change comes as Caltrans begins work on a $317,000 project that will replace two culverts at Santa Rita Road and Batchelder Road. Officials say the work is expected to be completed by late summer.

Drivers may encounter commute delays daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 to 5 p.m.

Caltrans says travelers should pay attention to electronic message boards, flaggers, and highway workers within these work zones.