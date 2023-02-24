EXPO 2023 brings local businesses together

EXPO 2023 brought over 80 vendors together in Santa Maria on Thursday. City officials say this is the largest EXPO that they've had.

The expo is a business networking event hosted by the city's Chamber of Commerce.

Thursday's job fair had more than 35 job positions available. Each booth had a QR code that led people to those their websites.

"Today at the expo we have all kinds of businesses, all locally owned businesses. We have everything from catering businesses to staffing agencies to credits unions," Yuliana Nelson, Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce strategic initiative manager told KSBY.

City officials say the goal of the event was for local businesses to get the support that they need.

If you missed the event, click here for participating businesses.