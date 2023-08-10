Extensive construction project begins in Arroyo Grande. Where will be affected?

An extensive construction project began Wednesday in Arroyo Grande and is expected to continue through December of this year, the city announced in a press release.

The work, part of the city’s 2022 Street Repairs Project, includes repairs of the city’s pavement and concrete sidewalks, overlays of new asphalt, new curb ramps and drainage improvements, according to the city.

The overall goal is to maintain the streets of Arroyo Grande, what’s described as an ongoing process by interim Public Works Director Steven Kahn.

“Equestrian neighborhood is in need of it, the asphalt is beginning to fail, so we want to be proactive and get it repaired before it can get too far degraded,” Kahn said.

The first phase of the project, which will last for “about a month,” according to Kahn, will start with curb ramps, concrete curbs and sidewalks primarily in the Equestrian neighborhood area and on Corbett Canyon and Huasna roads.

All construction will be done between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., the city’s website reads.

Paving projects of various streets will begin in mid-September, Kahn said, and residents should expect delays.

The city will send out mailers to notify residents days in advance of projects that will affect them, Kahn said, particularly for those whose driveway access or street parking may be affected. There will be signage around the city, too.

“We’re really excited about this project, Kahn said. “We think it’s needed and we’ll continue to improve the roads and sidewalks and curbs and gutters of Arroyo Grande.”

The construction contractor, JJ Fisher Construction, Inc., will deliver notices containing more detailed information on potential disruptions closer to the date of each scheduled work area, the city's release said.