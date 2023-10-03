External “skimming” devices found on gas pump in Santa Barbara county

The Santa Barbara County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office/Department of Weights and Measures is warning of the dangers of “skimmers” after finding two skimmers at a local gas station last month.

After a Bellmont gas station removed the skimmers and notifed the department, Consumer Protection Division visited the site. CPD confirmed the two devices were indeed "skimmers", external devices used to commit credit card theft. While no additional skimmers were found during the sweep, adhesive residue on the PIN pad and card swipe reader were found at several other stations countywide, which can indicate that a skimmer device was installed and then removed from operation.

Skimming devices can be internal or external - although those found recently were external. The intent of installing these is always to steal credit or debit card information, including PIN digits and ZIP codes. The majority of skimming devices are installed internally. These intercept customer’s information from the sales system, storing the “skimmed” information before they're later removed from operation so their data can be downloaded.

Trends show that skimmers are typically installed at gas pumps furthest from the staff kiosk and where cameras are unlikely to be installed. External skimming devices target credit or debit card swipe readers as well as PIN pads. Customers are encouraged to use “tap” to pay when available to bypass the swiping readers. When not available, going inside the location to pay can also be a financially safer practice.

The Consumer Protections Division encourages filling station managers to use security tape on their equipment and to check for manipulation frequently.

To report suspect equipment at filling stations or improper performance of equipment please contact the County of Santa Barbara Agricultural Commissioner’s Office/Department of Weights & Measures by phone at (805) 681-5600.