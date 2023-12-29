Extra officers to patrol for drunk drivers this NYE weekend

New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration and looking forward to a fresh start. But this festive occasion can take a tragic turn when people who are impaired choose to get behind the wheel.

Statistics from the CaliforniaTransportation Mapping Injury System show that of the total motor vehicle accidents reported in 2022, 12% were alcohol-related.

Sgt. Jason Castillo of the Arroyo Grande Police Department finds these numbers unsurprising.

“It is very dangerous to be under the influence while driving — the danger for other people on the roadway and for yourself,” Sgt. Castillo said.

And it’s not just adults… alcohol is also a factor in crashes among teens.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show that in 2021, more than 2,000 drivers between the ages of 15 and 20 lost their lives in crashes; 588 of those fatalities were related to alcohol. Speed and distracted driving were also top causes of teen crashes.

But Sgt. Castillo emphasizes they can’t just point fingers at the younger generations. Especially during this popular weekend celebration, everyone needs to be cautious.

“I think it's everybody just in general this time of year and just life in general. People are just more in a rush. So when you leave your home or if you're going to a destination, make sure you give yourself enough time, a lot of time to get where you're going because speed is also a factor in traffic collisions,” Castillo said.

For those who witness sloppy driving and assume a drunk driver is behind the wheel, the California Highway Patrol advises having a passenger call 9-1-1. If you’re alone, pull over or use hands-free to call 9-1-1.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says that as part of a national campaign, additional officers will be on patrol this weekend, looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and or drugs.