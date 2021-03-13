"Extremely disappointed": Cal Poly responds to 'St. Fratty's Day' partying during COVID-19 pandemic

NOTE: This story has been revised to say the large gathering occurred on Saturday, not the morning of St. Patrick's Day, which is on Wednesday, March 17. We apologize for any confusion and regret the error.

Cal Poly officials said in a statement Saturday they are "extremely disappointed" after video was posted on social media of what appears to be dozens of students partying without masks.

The video in question shows a large crowd of unmasked students dancing, drinking and playing music on a street. The exact location at which the video was recorded is unclear at this time.

According to a statement from Cal Poly media relations director Matt Lazier, the Cal Poly Police Department is working closely with the San Luis Obispo Police Department to investigate the gathering.

University officials are looking into whether Cal Poly students or organizations were involved in the event and "will respond appropriately to all violations of health and safety guidelines," read the statement.

Read the university's full statement here:

The university is aware of these postings and is extremely disappointed in the behavior they display.



We have been communicating regularly with students to remind them to avoid large gatherings and parties in connection with the holiday.



As we have made a point to continue telling our campus community: We are not out of the woods yet in regard to the ongoing pandemic, and we need each member of our community to recommit to practicing safe and healthy behaviors and abiding by all university, county and state guidelines.



Cal Poly Police are working in close coordination with San Luis Obispo Police to respond to these gatherings.



We are looking into the gatherings that took place today to determine whether Cal Poly students or organizations were involved, and we will respond appropriately to all violations of health and safety guidelines. This includes holding accountable any students who receive citations from any police agency this morning via our Student Code of Conduct (which prohibits students from violating local, state, or federal laws).

Matt Lazier, Cal Poly Media Relations Director

This story is developing. Please check back later as more information becomes available.