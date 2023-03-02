Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Extrication required in single-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo

Fire officials urge drivers to avoid the area if possible
slo crash 1.jfif
SLO City Fire Twitter
Fire crews are responding to a single-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning.
slo crash 1.jfif
slo crash 2.jfif
Posted at 7:41 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 10:41:52-05

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area of Ramona Dr. and Palomar Ave in San Luis Obispo due to a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews first received reports of the crash around 6:45 a.m., according to Pulse Point alerts.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its side with only the driver inside the car. No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash, according to fire officials.

SLO City Fire officials said the driver was in moderate distress and extrication was required. The driver's injuries are still being accessed.

Drivers can expect disruption on Ramona Dr. at this time, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg