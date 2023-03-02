Extrication required in single-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area of Ramona Dr. and Palomar Ave in San Luis Obispo due to a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Police and fire crews first received reports of the crash around 6:45 a.m., according to Pulse Point alerts.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle on its side with only the driver inside the car. No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash, according to fire officials.

SLO City Fire officials said the driver was in moderate distress and extrication was required. The driver's injuries are still being accessed.

Drivers can expect disruption on Ramona Dr. at this time, fire officials said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.