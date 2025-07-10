Fairs, festivals, and parties to fill the weekend across the Central Coast

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, July 10th, through Sunday, July 13th, plus a few extra!

Santa Barbara County Fair

July 9th through 13th, Santa Maria Fairpark

The "Best 5 Days of Summer" are here at the Santa Barbara County Fair! From now through July 13th head to the Santa Maria Fair Park for vendors, games, rides, musical performances plus the state's largest junior livestock auction.

Full details can be found here!

Circus Vargas

June 27th through July 14th, Madonna Meadows, San Luis Obispo

The Big Top is up in the Madonna Meadows and it is time to head to the circus! From June 27th through July 14, head to this family-friendly adventure to catch amazing performers, stunts and more. This year, the show is "Hollywood Dreams", a homage to Tinseltown's golden age.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Senior Expo

Thursday, July 10th 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Maria Studios

Head to Santa Maria Studios off of Santa Maria Way this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a Senior Expo. Booths will be set up in partnership with the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County to connect senior to community services across the region.

Mini Concerts with the Young Artist String Quartet

July 10th,11th, and 12th, Nipomo, Atascadero, and Morro Bay libraries and United Methodist Church

The Young Artist String Quartet consists of young musicians who are current students or recent graduates from two of the top music conservatories in the country. They have recently experienced chamber music coaching and master classes under Scott Yoo's and cellist Bion Tsang's direction. To kick off the Festival Mosaic, the Quartet will be hosting 3 mini concerts:



July 10th, Nipomo Library, 9:30 a.m.

July 10th, Atascadero Library, 12:00 p.m.

July 11th, Morro Bay Library, 3:30 p.m.

They will also participate in a culminating concert with the musicians of the Festival Mozaic Young Artists Program on July 12th at the United Methodist Church in San Luis Obispo, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Shrek: The Musical

July 10th, 11th and 12th 7 p.m. and Sunday July 13th 2 p.m. The Central Coast Theatre Company, Arroyo Grande

Join Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and a whole troop of fairy tale creatures for a trip down to the swamp in Shrek: The Musical at the Central Coast Theatre Company in Arroyo Grande. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., and Sunday, the matinee will begin at 2 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Summer Movie in the Park

Friday, July 11th 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Colony Park Community Center, Atascadero

Experience a family favorite movie under the stars this Friday night in Atascadero! Head to Colony Park starting at 7 p.m. for games and activities before the movie starts at 8 p.m. This week it is the 2024 Disney hit "Mufasa". The event is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low back chairs.

Full details can be found here!

Lavender Festival

Saturday, July 12th Noon to 5 p.m. Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm, Lompoc

Celebrate this year's Lavender harvest at the Santa Rita Hills Lavender Farm in Lompoc. Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. enjoy lavender based food and drinks, live music, demonstrations and more all for free.

Full details can be found here!

Guadalupe Kite Festival

Saturday July 12th, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Jack O'Connell Park

Head over to Guadalupe's Kite Festival this Saturday in Jack O'Connell Park for a free kite-making craft station, a raffle, games, music, food, and pop-ups from local vendors. Attendees are also encouraged to bring their own kite to fly!

Full details can be found here!

Senior Community Lunch

Saturday, July 12th, Noon to 2 p.m. San Miguel Senior Center

Saturday the San Miguel Senior Center is hosting a community lunch that is sure to be a great time. From Noon to 2 p.m. seniors 60 and better are invited to the free meal plus there will be games, music, friends, food and more! This is in partnership with Meals that Connect.

Full details can be found here!

Manjushri Buddha Sand Mandala

Sunday, July 13th through Wednesday, July 16th 7350 El Camino Real, Suite 101, Atascadero

Witness sacred art in motion as the Drepung Gomang Monks create a Manjushri Buddha Sand Mandala. The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. and they will continue to create the Mandala until the closing ceremony on Wednesday evening. All this will take place at the Awakening Ways Center for Spiritual Living!

Full details can be found here!

Youth Cornhole Tournament

Sunday, July 13th, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Hagerman Sports Complex, Santa Maria

Grab your cornhole partner and head to the Hagerman Sports Complex this Sunday for a youth cornhole tournament. The tournament is open to youth ages 8-17 and advance registration is required to participate. The event will feature music, snacks, and other activities with prizes awarded to the top teams!

Full details can be found here!

Muse Markets

Saturday, July 12th and Sunday, July 13th 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Old Ross Bulding, San Luis Obispo

Head to the old Ross Building in downtown San Luis Obispo Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the largest Muse Market of the year! This trade show and wonderland will be 30,000 square feet of live music, creative displays, live artist demonstrations, shopping, and so much more!

Full details can be found here!

Olea Community Day

Saturday, July 12th, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Olea Farm, Templeton

This Saturday, head to Olea Farms in Templeton for their community day! The farm will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. to learn about their products, try some of their food, enjoy live music, and check out local vendors!

Full details can be found here!

Pink Drank Social and Pool Party

Saturday, July 12th 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. SLO Elks Lodge #322

Summertime calls for a pool party, this time for a good cause! Saturday, the SLO Elks Lodge #322 will host the Pink Drank Social and Pool Party from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., supporting Woods Humane Society. Food, drinks, a silent auction, and more will fill the pool deck. This event is open to those 21+ and tickets start at $65.

Full details can be found here!

Dolphin Derby Festival

Sunday, July 13, 2025 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara

The Dolphin Derby is returning to Santa Barbara this Sunday! From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. head to Chase Palm Park for a chance to win $2,500. Attendees can enter miniature toy dolphins to race down a watercourse for a chance at the grand prize. There will be DJ's, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, face painting, and other games available. Proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise Charitable Foundation.

Full details can be found here!

Continuing Concert Series

Concerts in the Plaza

Every Friday from June 20th to September 12th (No concert July 4th), Opening Act 5 p.m., Main Act 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo

Summer in SLO isn't complete without Concerts in the Plaza! This week, the series continues Friday night at 5 p.m., with opening act Ras Danny, followed by the main act HOT 45 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Don't let the fun end there, though; head to Libertine Brewing Company after the concert for the official after party!

Full details can be found here!

Friday Happy Hour Music Series

Every Friday, June through September, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Claiborne & Churchill Winery

Kick off your weekend with a fun evening at Claiborne and Churchill! Every Friday, June through September from 4:30-7:30 p.m., enjoy live music by local artists, delicious food and great wine! Entrance is free; simply pay for what you consume.

Full details can be found here!

Saturdays in the Park

Saturdays in June, July, and August Atascadero Lake Park

Enjoy the sounds of summer at the 2025 Atascadero "Saturdays in the Park" summer concert series. For seven Saturdays through June and July, Atascadero Lake Park will fill with music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event is open to all and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-back chair to enjoy the music.

Concert schedule:



July 12th - Josh Rosenblum Band (pop, rock, and blues)

July 26th - The Platinum Beat (upbeat dance hits from past decades)

August 2nd - Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th - The JD Project (rock, blues, and country)

August 30th - End of Summer "Blues Bash" 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Cinder Blues Band and Leslie Rogers & the Soul Shakers

Full details can be found here!

Music By The Sea, Summer Concert Series

Summer Saturdays, June 28th, July 26th, and August 23rd, South T-Pier, Morro Bay

Under the direction of conductors Brenda Hascall and Keith Waibel, the Morro Bay White Caps Community Band will perform a series of concerts this summer on the South T-Pier. The band is comprised of over 40 musicians who play together for fun and for the love of providing music in their community

Full details can be found here!

Barefoot Concerts on the Green

Saturdays from April 26th until October 25th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sea Pines Golf Resort, Los Osos

Enjoy an afternoon listening to some of the best local bands on Saturdays at Sea Pines Golf Resort in Los Osos! This week, Blues Asylum will take the Stage from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week, Soul Fyah! will bring her musical stylings from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Grover Beach Summer Concert Series

Sundays from July 13th through August 17th 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,16th Street Park,, Grover Beach

This Sunday kicks off six weeks of fun for the 2025 Grover Beach Summer Concert Series! From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Sunday from July 13th through August 17th, the 16th Street Park will host local bands, dancing, vendors, and more! This week Careless Whisper will take the stage!

Full details can be found here!

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast! If you are planning an event, let me know all the details by filling out the form at this link!