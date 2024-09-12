Falcon 9 launch planned Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket that will launch 21 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit is scheduled to liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night.

Space Launch Complex 4 East is gearing up for the targeted 6:45 p.m. launch. Backup opportunities are available until 9:49 p.m. if needed and again on Friday.

Thirteen of the satellites have Direct to Cell capabilities.

The first-stage booster being used during the mission has been used 17 previous times and is scheduled, following stage separation, to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

No sonic boom is expected to be heard locally due to the launch.

A live webcast from SpaceX will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

