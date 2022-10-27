Falcon 9 launch scheduled tomorrow from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled for launch Thursday evening, October 27 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The rocket is slated to lift off from the south base at 6:14 p.m. After climbing vertically for several seconds, the Falcon will begin a gradual turn, and head south-southeast and parallel the coast as it climbs into orbit. If the launch is successful, the Falcon 9 will place several Starlink internet satellites into orbit.

People in very quiet locations in coastal Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties may hear a distant, muffled rumble from the launch several minutes after liftoff.

For the best view of the launch, find a location with an unobstructed horizon towards the launch site and the rocket's flight path. The best places may be southwest Lompoc and between Gaviota and Ventura.

For launch status and countdown, you can visit two websites: spaceflightnow.com or spacex.com

Base officials say the Internet countdown feed may be delayed by several seconds.