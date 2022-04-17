Falcon 9 on track for Sunday liftoff from Vandenberg SFB

The launch of a Falcon 9 that will send a security payload into space for the National Reconnaissance Office is on track to liftoff Sunday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to SpaceX.

If all goes as planned, it will launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at 6:13 a.m.

All systems and weather are looking good ahead of tomorrow’s Falcon 9 launch of the NROL-85 mission → https://t.co/sHZKdDacjG pic.twitter.com/CHPA9YypCw — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2022

The rocket was first set to liftoff Friday morning and then pushed to Saturday morning due to technical difficulties. It was then delayed again due to wind.

The NROL-85 mission is the second partnership between SpaceX and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) this year.

It will be the first NRO launch to reuse a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster.

The plan is to reuse the same SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster used in the February NROL-87 launch.

Following the launch, the rocket's first stage will return to land on Landing Zone 4 at the base.

People from Ventura to San Luis Obispo counties may hear several sonic booms as the vehicle breaks the sound barrier upon re-entry.

A launch webcast from SpaceX will go live about 15 minutes before liftoff.