Falcon 9 rocket launch planned Friday morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base

SpaceX is planning for another Falcon 9 rocket launch this week at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch is currently scheduled for 6:07 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 23.

Following stage separation, about eight minutes after liftoff, SpaceX will aim to land the rocket's first stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

The rocket will deliver 23 Starlink satellites into orbit.

A livestream of the launch is expected to begin about five minutes before liftoff.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg on Tuesday. The rocket had a payload of 27 Starlink satellites.

